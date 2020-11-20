How to change hosting? PLS help me asap

Hello,


I rent for one month hosting. I'm trying to change hosting to connect with another broker. I'm changing from the setting here server number but it doesn't work. Can you help me and suggest how to do it? Thanks

 
Change it here (Change account): https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

Then restart your terminal and your MQL5 VPS will be on the new trading account.


 
I dont know what is going on...My broker locked an accces to my account and is stalking me. Anybody to help ? 
 
I dont know what is going on...My broker locked an accces to my account and is stalking me. Anybody to help ? 

Your post is irrelevant with this topic.

Contact your broker, we can't help you here.

 
Thank you so so much!!! It works! <3
