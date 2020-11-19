Adx difference between tradingview and mt4
Ehsan Tarakemeh:
I think that is because you're not using the Wilder version of ADX in MetaTrader.
Use ADX Wilder for MetaTrader, It's almost the same on both platforms.
But the MT4 doesn't have the Wilder version of ADX. You can convert the mql5 version of the same indicator to mql4. You may also search in CodeBase to find it for MT4.
I have attached the MT5 source code of ADXW in case you need it for conversion.
Files:
ADXW.mq5 7 kb
Hey all.
Sorry if i dont get this across correctly. im new and am trying to help my developer.
i have a strategy that relies on the ADX from tradingview... but trying to use the default ADX on mt4 is messing it up. its totally different. how do i get the same adx on mt4 as i have on tradingview?
please help!