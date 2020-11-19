Where Can I check gold strength or gold strength indicator
LONNV:
I know currency strength indiators and strength website,
But for gold and others oil ,where can I check strength of them.
Any indicator or only check usd strength?
Thanks
"Currency X nmc"
Try this one,you can add/remove whatever "Symbol Suffix" as mostly brokers using different Unique names for their instrument
Files:
Currency_X_nmc.mq4 8 kb
Thanks you so much
