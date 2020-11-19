Where Can I check gold strength or gold strength indicator

I know currency strength indiators and strength website,

But for gold and others oil ,where can I check strength of them.

Any indicator or only check usd strength?

"Currency X nmc"

Try this one,you can add/remove whatever "Symbol Suffix" as mostly brokers using different Unique names for their instrument

Files:
Currency_X_nmc.mq4  8 kb
 
Thanks you so much
