how to Access MYSQL in MT5 (use libmysql.dll)
Te Fu Chang:
Hi~
I want to use MT5 to directly connect to MYSQL
I found some articles on the Internet but couldn’t connect successfully
Is there any error in my steps?
Please help me correct it
Thank you! ~
I downloaded the x64 version of libmysql.dll file from this webpage
My code in mql5 is as follows:
After execution, the error message generated is as follows:
Access violation at 0x000007FEF3C21F30 read to 0x0000000000000000 in 'C:\MyD\MT5\Swissquote Bank MT5\MQL5\Libraries\libmysql.dll'
What is the reason?
thank you all! ~
Hi, same here, did you solve your problem?
Te Fu Chang:Is there any error in my steps?
You try to query the DB after initialization failed.
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After execution, the error message generated is as follows: