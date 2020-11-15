Please need help on stop loss not working
Hell and good day,
I have been having this issue for like 3 days now and I will need someone to help to resolve this issue.
I place an order, set a SL and it changes on the chart and trade tab.
When I get a spike in the market it disobey to SL.
Here is a trade report
Please kindly assist me on how to resolve this issue.
Thanks.
It either hasn't reached your SL level, due to the spread or if the spike is too fast, the broker can't close the trade fast enough and miss it.
ok. with my EA am having this. With a deposit of $40.
What EA is that and what has to do with the SL issue?
I made the EA and it works well on the strategy tester.
The SL is set every one second if the asking price is less than the current SL of the position.
I really need this to work and start trading with profit.
I don't understand the logic of your EA and I also see some strange things in your tester results, like Initial Deposit 0, 7456 trades in 1440 bars or in 84189 ticks, that's about 1 trade every 10 ticks!
If your EA performs high frequency trading will not be accepted by the majority of brokers out there, so this is the reason your SL doesn't work in real life.
I can show you thousands of EAs that perform well on the tester and do very poorly in live trading.
Brother, too many trades in small timeframes, no broker will accept this, or can work your trades out at this pace.
Also check the limit of orders per day with your broker.
You will have to find another strategy, or amend this one to make it work.
