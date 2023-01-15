how to see the developer names and profile

I want to order a new EA, how can I see the developers profile and compare between them (not only who apply for my job)
 
Ahmed Ghazi Hashim:
You can only see and check their statistics, until you pick the one that will do your job.

Then you can see their name.

 

..or you can select the developer on this forum (or you already know the developer/coder who can make your job for example), and you can make a personal order to the pre-selected developer:

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new 

Eleni Anna Branou #:

How do you see their stats?

 
Is it that difficult? Also hover over the values (some of them) to see the extra information tool-tips.


 

pls can u break down what those stats means ?

