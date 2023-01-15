how to see the developer names and profile
I want to order a new EA, how can I see the developers profile and compare between them (not only who apply for my job)
..or you can select the developer on this forum (or you already know the developer/coder who can make your job for example), and you can make a personal order to the pre-selected developer:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new
Creating an Order - Freelance service at MQL5.com
- www.mql5.com
Order a technical indicator, trading robot or any other trading application from Freelance
pls can u break down what those stats means ?
