MQL5 Backtest a custom symbol. Market close error
If I try to backtest the same code on EURUSD pair (downloding form server the data) it works (but with 9% of model quality), so I think is an error while i was creatind the custom symobol or I have to add something in teh code.. Any suggestion?
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Hello to everybody! :)
I'm trying to pass my EA from mt4 to mt5 but I'm having problem with backtasting the code..
I've tickhistory, I've downloded the full histoy of EURUSD pair, I've create a custom symbol named EURUSD_tickhistory coping from the orginal EURUSD symbol and then imported all the ticks exported from tickhistoy...
If I backtest with the example ea "MACD Sample.ex5" just for testing and it works without problems
When I try to test my code It shows this error:
"failed market sell 0.01 EURUSD_tickhistory tp: 1.23361 [Market closed]"
And no trade were opened
Can some one help me?
How can I open an order in a custom symbol on mt5?
Thaks a lot to everyones
Have a good day