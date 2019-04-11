Need help installing MT 5 indicators. - page 2
Hello Alex Petrov,
For a clearly description of my problem i've made a few printscreens.
First of all, you can see where I added the files. elliot_wave_en.mgh elliot_wave_en.ex5 are added in the folder ' MQL5 -> experts -> advisors
and the ' include' files from the downloaded file are paste in the 'include' folder. In the printscreen image you can see.
After pasting all the files into the folders, I have clicked the debugging button in Meta editor. After debugging the script, the following list and error was shown.
After I clicked the OK button the following line gave me the information where some mistakes must be.
I've tryed to start the automatic trading but the elliot_wave_en isn't working.
I've started the elliot_wave_en the following journal will be shown
I hope somebody can help me.
Thnx
As I previously told here - run it on a greater timeframe (W1 or MN). You try to debug it using EURUSD M1 chart, what causes the "Array out of range" error.
To set a default symbol and timeframe for debugging, go to Tools -> Options -> Debugging:
Greetings
I have been trying to install the indicators ON THE MT5 PLATFORM but the indicators do not show.Can someone please help with the process?