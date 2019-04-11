Need help installing MT 5 indicators. - page 2

Hello Alex Petrov,

For a clearly description of my problem i've made a few printscreens.

First of all, you can see where I added the files. elliot_wave_en.mgh elliot_wave_en.ex5 are added in the folder ' MQL5 -> experts -> advisors

and the ' include' files from the downloaded file are paste in the 'include' folder. In the printscreen image you can see.

  

After pasting all the files into the folders, I have clicked the debugging button in Meta editor. After debugging the script, the following list and error was shown.

 

 

After I clicked the OK button the following line gave me the information where some mistakes must be.

 

I've tryed to start the automatic trading but the elliot_wave_en isn't working.

I've started the elliot_wave_en the following journal will be shown

 

 

I hope somebody can help me.

 

lamme.vandriel:

As I previously told here - run it on a greater timeframe (W1 or MN). You try to debug it using EURUSD M1 chart, what causes the "Array out of range" error.

To set a default symbol and timeframe for debugging, go to Tools -> Options -> Debugging:


 

Greetings

I have been trying to install the indicators ON THE MT5 PLATFORM but the indicators do not show.Can someone please help with the process?

