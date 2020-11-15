Does MT4 for desktop really not have a candle range OHLC indicator like the iPad version?
jamesmungo75:
Yes, you have missed something — try looking at the bottom right. No crosshair required.
Hi William - thank you.
I knew I was going to feel silly when someone gave me the answer. Not sure how I missed that every day for the last 9 months...
Anyway greatly appreciate the time you took to let me know,
Cheers, J
Hi Everyone,
I must be gong mad but on iPad MT4 when you move to crosshair the data in the top LHS of the chart window reflects the OHLC of the candle that you have that you are touching on the chart. This is great and a really obvious feature.
However...
On MT4 desktop when you move to crosshair the data in the top LHS of the chart is the candle OHLC for the most recent candle only and doesn't change no matter where you put the crosshair??
Have I missed something as that is crazy as surely everyone wants convenient OHLC data in crosshair mode. I see from the internet that there are various custom indicators people have kindly made available as downloads but I can't believe the desktop version lacks a native OHLC indicator for the crosshair function.
Please someone put me out of my misery...
Cheers in advance, J