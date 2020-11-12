REGARDING BACKTESTING AND OPTIMIZATION
Hi ,
I hope someone can shed some light regarding the issues that i facing right now .
I found out i have the different result if using backtesting and optimization
here the result manually backtesting and edit parameter
meanwhile if iam using optimization have this result
here my code
As shown result above backtesting and optimization have the different result .
Does this mean my code are problem ? Or MT4 problem? Or Iam missing something here . Hope someone can help me with this issues
regards
Cosmas.