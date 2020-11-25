Experts: Hedge with simple Panel
Hi Hassane, Is it supposed to work in strategy tester?
Luc Levesque:
Hi Hassane, Is it supposed to work in strategy tester?
Hi Hassane, Is it supposed to work in strategy tester?
hello, no because it is start first order manually but i can add code to start first order by strategy
hello all for people who give bad rate can you tell your problems in a comment, what the wrong in the EA please tell me
this is what i have been looking for, thanks,its cool,nothing is wrong with the EA
good ea
i downloaded before and now i give it 5 stars. do not worry about it. good job 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Szymon Palczynski:
i downloaded before and now i give it 5 stars. do not worry about it. good job 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
i downloaded before and now i give it 5 stars. do not worry about it. good job 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
thank you i don't know if i will upload it again or no, i idea was to help people to know how to make the hedge strategy with simple panel and they can use it whenever they want
Hassane Zibara:
thank you i don't know if i will upload it again or no, i idea was to help people to know how to make the hedge strategy with simple panel and they can use it whenever they want
Yeah, it discourages. I'm thinking about stopping writing open codes.
Szymon Palczynski:
Yeah, it discourages. I'm thinking about stopping writing open codes.
ya it is better to sell your codes than you give it for free in this situation
This is cool.
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Hedge with simple Panel:
Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets.
Author: Hassane Zibara