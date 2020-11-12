ICustom Data

How can i Read This Kind of Signal from Custom Indicator. i try using i Custom But I Failed to catch the data please anyone explain how to catch this kind of signals? 



 
Prasad Niroshan:

Type ctrl+D to have access at the buffers, if they are present, like this :




If you see something related to your indicator "Star", you can use iCustom.

