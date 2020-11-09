hi i want to rent vps more
I subscribed monthly to vps , it expired two days, how do I start it now
MUSTAPHA barny:
You subscribe again and this time tick the auto renewal option in: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
i purchased the indicator via the MQL5 web but still telling me to buy in my MT4. Please help urgently.
nkingsley07:
Login into your MQL5 account in MT4 with your nkingsley07 login and NOT your email and you will see the indicator under your Terminal >> Market >> Purchases.
