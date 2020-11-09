Need an HMA indicator that has default MAs of MT4 inside it

Hello people of the forum

I'm looking for an indicator that includes  just these 5 indicators: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, and HMA?

I really need to have HMA beside the four other default MAs of MT4 for my template.

Does anyone know one?

Any help would be sincerely appreciated.

 
eeeeeeehsan:

"averages - mtf & alerts"

Try this of Mladen's Averages version,you can choose any one from 10 moving average type or multi instances of MAs you required

SMA

EMA

SMMA

LWMA

LSMA

TriMA

SWMA

VWMA

HullMA

NonLagMA

for SMA method to "0" - for HMA method to "9" and so on

it support 7 usual prices

alerts and interpolated mtf supportive

all 5 MA's you asked,applied in example picture

1

2

 
mntiwana:

You're such a wonderful person. Thank you so much.
 
eeeeeeehsan:
You're such a wonderful person. Thank you so much.

Good to know,it helped you - :)

