Need an HMA indicator that has default MAs of MT4 inside it
Hello people of the forum
I'm looking for an indicator that includes just these 5 indicators: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, and HMA?
I really need to have HMA beside the four other default MAs of MT4 for my template.
Does anyone know one?
Any help would be sincerely appreciated.
"averages - mtf & alerts"
Try this of Mladen's Averages version,you can choose any one from 10 moving average type or multi instances of MAs you required
SMA
EMA
SMMA
LWMA
LSMA
TriMA
SWMA
VWMA
HullMA
NonLagMA
for SMA method to "0" - for HMA method to "9" and so on
it support 7 usual prices
alerts and interpolated mtf supportive
all 5 MA's you asked,applied in example picture
You're such a wonderful person. Thank you so much.
Good to know,it helped you - :)
