Purchase cancel, no activations...
Arash Lakzadeh:
Hi,
Does Anyone know about this problem?
The message behind the question mark is "Purchase canceled, no activation".
Regards
Anyone can cancel a MQL5 Market purchase within 7 days, if hasn't activated it.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Anyone can cancel a MQL5 Market purchase within 7 days, if hasn't activated it.
Ok...
Thank you for clarification.
Regards
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Hi,
Does Anyone know about this problem?
The message behind the question mark is "Purchase canceled, no activation".
Regards