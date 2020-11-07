Purchase cancel, no activations...

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Hi,

Does Anyone know about this problem?


The message behind the question mark is  "Purchase canceled, no activation".

Regards

 
Arash Lakzadeh:

Hi,

Does Anyone know about this problem?


The message behind the question mark is  "Purchase canceled, no activation".

Regards

Anyone can cancel a MQL5 Market purchase within 7 days, if hasn't activated it.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Anyone can cancel a MQL5 Market purchase within 7 days, if hasn't activated it.

Ok...

Thank you for clarification.

Regards

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