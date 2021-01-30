Signal after candle close
if(NewBar())
{
}
bool NewBar() { static datetime lastbar; datetime curbar = Time[0]; if(lastbar!=curbar) { lastbar=curbar; return (true); } else { return(false); } }
Mehmet Bastem:
if(NewBar())
{
}
hi, it worked, thank you very much, but how do I make the indicator appear tb the signal history?
thx
Guilherme Guimaraes:
" appear tb the signal history"
What does that mean?
Keith Watford:
Sorry,
hi, it worked, thank you very much, but how do I make the indicator also show the signal history?
Guilherme Guimaraes:
Hi, it worked, thank you very much, but how do I make the indicator also show the signal history?
Show your code and somebody may be able to help you.
In the code that you have posted
for (i=limit; i>=0; i--) // Why have you repeated this line???? for (i=limit; i>=0; i--) if( buffer1[i] > buffer3[i] && buffer1[i+1] >= buffer3[i+1] ) //This is executed in the loop { UP[i] = High[i] ; } if( buffer1[i] < buffer4[i] && buffer1[i+1] <= buffer4[i+1] ) //This isn't! { DOWN[i] = Low[i] ; }
WE don't know what value is assigned to limit, buffer1, buffer3 or buffer4.
//------------------------------------------------------------------ #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_color1 Orange #property indicator_color2 DarkGray #property indicator_color3 Orange #property indicator_color4 LimeGreen #property indicator_color5 Red #property indicator_color6 LimeGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_style4 STYLE_DOT // // // // // extern int RsiLength = 9; extern int RsiPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; extern int HalfLength = 5; extern int DevPeriod = 100; extern double Deviations = 1.0; extern bool UseAlert = true; extern bool DrawArrows = true; input int CountBars = 0; // CountBars - number of bars to count on, 0 = all. int LastBars = 0; bool NewBar() { static datetime lastbar; datetime curbar = Time[0]; if(lastbar!=curbar) { lastbar=curbar; return (true); } else { return(false); } } double buffer1[]; double buffer2[]; double buffer3[]; double buffer4[]; double Arriba[]; double Abajo[]; //------------------------------------------------------------------ // //------------------------------------------------------------------ // // // // int init() { HalfLength=MathMax(HalfLength,1); SetIndexBuffer(0,buffer1); SetIndexBuffer(1,buffer2); SetIndexBuffer(2,buffer3); SetIndexBuffer(3,buffer4); SetIndexBuffer(4,Arriba); SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(4,234); SetIndexEmptyValue(4,0.0); SetIndexLabel(4,"Flecha Arriba"); SetIndexBuffer(5,Abajo); SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(5,233); SetIndexEmptyValue(5,0.0); SetIndexLabel(5,"Flecha Abajo"); return(0); } int deinit() { /* DellObj(PrefixArrow);*/ return(0); } //------------------------------------------------------------------ // //------------------------------------------------------------------ // // // // // int start() { // // // // // int i,j,k=IndicatorCounted(); int NeedBarsCounted; if (LastBars == Bars) return(0); NeedBarsCounted = Bars - LastBars; if ((CountBars > 0) && (NeedBarsCounted > CountBars)) NeedBarsCounted = CountBars; LastBars = Bars; if (NeedBarsCounted == Bars) NeedBarsCounted--; // // // // // // // // // // Arriba[i]=0; Abajo[i]=0; static datetime timeLastAlert = NULL; // // // // // // for (i=NeedBarsCounted; i>=0; i--) buffer1[i] = iRSI(NULL,0,RsiLength,RsiPrice,i); for (i=NeedBarsCounted; i>=0; i--) // // // // // // // // // { double dev = iStdDevOnArray(buffer1,0,DevPeriod,0,MODE_SMA,i); double sum = (HalfLength+1)*buffer1[i]; double sumw = (HalfLength+1); for(j=1, k=HalfLength; j<=HalfLength; j++, k--) { sum += k*buffer1[i+j]; sumw += k; if (j<=i) { sum += k*buffer1[i-j]; sumw += k; } } buffer2[i] = sum/sumw; buffer3[i] = buffer2[i]+dev*Deviations; buffer4[i] = buffer2[i]-dev*Deviations; //Parte que envia señal if( buffer1[i] > buffer3[i] && buffer1[i+1] < buffer3[i+1] /*&& NewBar() /*&& buffer1[i] < 50*/) { Arriba[i] = buffer3[i] ; } { /*if( DrawArrows ) ArrowDn(Time[i], High[i]);*/ } if( buffer1[i] < buffer4[i] && buffer1[i+1] > buffer4[i+1] /*&& NewBar() /*&& buffer1[i] < 50*/) { Abajo[i] = buffer4[i] ; } { /* if( DrawArrows ) ArrowUp(Time[i], Low[i]);*/} //Parte que envia señal if( buffer1[i] > buffer3[i] /*&& buffer1[i+1] < buffer3[i+1]*/ ) { if( UseAlert && i == 0 && Time[0] != timeLastAlert ) { Alert(Symbol()," M",Period()," Posible Venta"); timeLastAlert = Time[0]; } } if( buffer1[i] < buffer4[i] /*&& buffer1[i+1] > buffer4[i+1] */) { if( UseAlert && i == 0 && Time[0] != timeLastAlert ) { Alert(Symbol()," M",Period()," Posible Compra"); timeLastAlert = Time[0]; } } } return(0); }
Guys, how do I make sure that the signal is only given at the closing of the candle and not during the candle? What should I change in my code?