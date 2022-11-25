Code to get the initial volume of a ticket
M1A:
Hi im trying to get the total number of contracts traded per ticket so i can use it in my EA. I have gotten the ticket number and the current volume, but cannot get the initial volume.
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Hi im trying to get the total number of contracts traded per ticket so i can use it in my EA. I have gotten the ticket number and the current volume, but cannot get the initial volume.