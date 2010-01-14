Corrupted build 238?

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On two totally separate envrionments (Windows 7 x64 and Windows Server 2003 x64) I can't load build 238.  It just comes up with a garbled pop-up box for the compiler.  Anyone else with the same problem?

 

 
phampton   :

 

On two totally separate envrionments (Windows 7 x64 and Windows Server 2003 x64) I can't load build 238.  It just comes up with a garbled pop-up box for the compiler.  Anyone else with the same problem?

 


Win XP 32-bit is fine

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