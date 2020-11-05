MT5 Tester Issue - Lotsizing not working on tester
Vladimir Karputov:
Have you unchecked the checkbox in the strategy tester?
Thanks mate.
It works :)
For any risk percent, JPY pairs resulting 0.01,since i used min lot as if calculation exceeds below 0.01.
But It's working properly in realtime trading.