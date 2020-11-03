gif image

hello friends i am try to post GIF image post my wall this error message show me anyone help me how it do correctly?


 

Hello my friend

Resize your gif image to 640 480

Like this image

<Image deleted>

 
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou:

thank you Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou

 
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou:

i will try but cant;s do it ........

 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

Please try with other browser too.

What is your image size ? (how much MB ? )

And did your receive same error again ? or new error appeared

 
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou:

Please try with other browser too) ok

What is your image size ? (how much MB ? ) 5MB

And did your receive same error again ?) YES SIR

 
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou:

thank i am change browser it done.thank you very match

are you know free software GIF image convert low MB?

