why mt5 and mt4 not have fibo projection????

elliott wave need fibo projection and fibo reteacement


 

Maybe fibo button doesnt exist in toolbar, you need to right click there and press customize option , the  you have ability to add it or customize your own toolbar


 
WOWWWWW THAK YOU SO MUCH YOU SUPER EXPERT TREADER..  :)
