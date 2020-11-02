How can I calutate the margin reguired for CFD GE30Dec20?
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Hi staff, How can I calculate the margin required for CFD GE30Dec20?. I make a script to write the “NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED),2)” and (MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSIZE)*ask/AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE)) in a file.
If I test my script on CFD GE30Dec20 chart I get this result, but there is a big difference on the results that I don’t know why? Can you help me to understand that?
this is the result of my test.