@Tarick Miraji #: still having the same problem, Python fail to connect with MetaTrader5 module on my windows 10 pc
Did you enable the Python API in MetaTrader's Options?
 
pip install mt5linux
 
Fernando Carreiro, what do you mean by "Did you enable the Python API in MetaTrader's Options?" where is that option?
 
I also have the same problem. I checked all these options, but the problem is still there.

 
About  Python with Metatrader 5?
read this summary thread for all the particularities:

OK thanks.

But, unfortunately, I followed all that... but no solution.

So I feel like MetaQuotes must have stopped providing this API.

Because the installation of the module goes without any problem. Only, after installation, I see that no works are installed in this package.

 

Amazing that this hasn't been fixed at todays date. 

I am running Mac but I also have Parallels with a virtual Windows 11 Pro on and even there it dosn't work either.

If Metatrader wanna be part of the Quant evolution they need to step up.

 

My solution: Downgrade the python to version 3.8

For window: uninstall completely the current python version. And then install the python version 3.8

 
cmkwong12312 #:

Yes, I have same issue.

I can install the MT5 platform by using Wine 6.0 in Ubuntu 18.04

But I cannot install the package:

The error:

Have any solution?


Hi, just in case you are still having this problem, see this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457940
