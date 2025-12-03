Problem with 'pip install MetaTrader5' - MetaTrader module for integration with Python - page 2
Exactly what it states ...
I also have the same problem. I checked all these options, but the problem is still there.
About Python with Metatrader 5?
read this summary thread for all the particularities:
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
OK thanks.
But, unfortunately, I followed all that... but no solution.
So I feel like MetaQuotes must have stopped providing this API.
Because the installation of the module goes without any problem. Only, after installation, I see that no works are installed in this package.
Amazing that this hasn't been fixed at todays date.
I am running Mac but I also have Parallels with a virtual Windows 11 Pro on and even there it dosn't work either.
If Metatrader wanna be part of the Quant evolution they need to step up.
My solution: Downgrade the python to version 3.8
For window: uninstall completely the current python version. And then install the python version 3.8
Yes, I have same issue.
I can install the MT5 platform by using Wine 6.0 in Ubuntu 18.04
But I cannot install the package:
The error: