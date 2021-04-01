Indicators: Fibo Bars 3
Hello. Thank you for the indicator, i am trying to underdstand how it works, it is alittle confusing. you said when bar turns yellow after 2 younger bars match same colour as older bar then turns yellow ? your examples show trade reversal when bar turns RED ?
very confused, please can you help ? Thank you
Thank You
HI
Firstly thank you for free indicator. Is there any chance to get detail description about how to use this indicator correctly please. That would be very helpful.
Not bad! Is there an MT5 version?
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Fibo Bars 3:
Three-layer indicator Fibo Bars 2 by Ivan Kornilov
Author: Lowtestx5