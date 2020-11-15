What is meaning of «sending request to protector server error (3-3, #0)»?

While through some service providers, my computer is connected to the Internet, at the time of compiling, this error is observed and the compiler stops.

But when we change the provider, this problem doesn't happen anymore.

Even if I don't change the service provider but create a VPN connection, the problem will still be resolved.

Why?

What is this error caused?

Why isn't this error explained in the list of cloud compiling errors?

 
Can anyone propose a viable solution to this issue?
 
Saed Modarresi :
Show the screenshot - where exactly do you click to cause compilation?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Hear you are:

Screenshot

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Given the description of the beginning of this dialog, what do you think of the last line of error messages?

 
Saed Modarresi :

Indicate on the screenshot WHERE YOU are CLICKING!

 
Vladimir Karputov:

OK:

Where I clicked to compile

