What is meaning of «sending request to protector server error (3-3, #0)»?
Can anyone propose a viable solution to this issue?
Saed Modarresi :
Can anyone propose a viable solution to this issue?
Can anyone propose a viable solution to this issue?
Show the screenshot - where exactly do you click to cause compilation?
Saed Modarresi:
Hear you are:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What is meaning of «sending request to protector server error (3-3, #0)»?
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.11.15 08:02
Show the screenshot - where exactly do you click to cause compilation?
Vladimir Karputov:
Given the description of the beginning of this dialog, what do you think of the last line of error messages?
Saed Modarresi :
Given the description of the beginning of this dialog, what do you think of the last line of error messages?
Indicate on the screenshot WHERE YOU are CLICKING!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
While through some service providers, my computer is connected to the Internet, at the time of compiling, this error is observed and the compiler stops.
«sending request to protector server error (3-3, #0)»
But when we change the provider, this problem doesn't happen anymore.
Even if I don't change the service provider but create a VPN connection, the problem will still be resolved.
Why?
What is this error caused?
Why isn't this error explained in the list of cloud compiling errors?