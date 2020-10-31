data folder
Really?
It is for MT5:
It is for MT4:
This is what I see
Files:
welkombrambos Bos:
Webterminal?
There is no data Folder in Webterminal.
You should download and install desktop version of Metatrader on your computer.
ok thanks Sergey i am on the web version i think you are right,
when when i open file then I don't see a data folder , Help