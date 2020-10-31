data folder

when when i open  file  then I don't see a data folder  , Help 

 
Really? File
 

It is for MT5:

It is for MT4:

 

This is what I see 

 
welkombrambos Bos:

Webterminal?
There is no data Folder in Webterminal.

You should download and install desktop version of Metatrader on your computer.

 
ok thanks Sergey  i am on the web version i think you are right,
