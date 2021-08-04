Indicators: MACD
Hello! Could I test your indicator?
Pavel Valentov:
Hello! Could I test your indicator?
Hello! Could I test your indicator?
What's stopping you??
Download it and test it!
could you tell me the name of Expert you are using with this indicator ?
The indicator makes the computer lagging
pacthor7:
The indicator makes the computer lagging
The indicator makes the computer lagging
Now i dont use this indicator because it very simple methodology. To get profit, its need higher technics.
mero20995:
could you tell me the name of Expert you are using with this indicator ?
could you tell me the name of Expert you are using with this indicator ?
mero20995:
could you tell me the name of Expert you are using with this indicator ?
could you tell me the name of Expert you are using with this indicator ?
Now i dont use this indicator because it very simple methodology. To get profit, its need higher technics.
For the example, MA indicator is very popular on market, but it always show us lately price move like you try to catch a tail of snake.
I dont want to use it, i like statistic of the fluctuation of price move then use the value that highest frequency appearance.
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MACD:
View price in MACD
Author: Nguyen Quan Thanh