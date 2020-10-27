Need help with XO clean_mtf + alerts + lines 2 indicator for call buffer problem in EA
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Do you know this indicator. XO clean_mtf + alerts + lines 2
I like it signal .So I decide to call its buffer.
I call its timeframe variable in parameter because I want to use its timeframe function .
But in real running ,it has false signals .I run with 1DAY timeframe in 1HR chart .
In up signal ,all buy and Down signal all sell.
But sell also open in up signals.vise versa.
Why it happen.
Can someone help me.
To clear its false signals .I edit DRAW_HISTOGRAM to DRAW_ARROW.
It up and down histogram also has value in zero line.
but I call as
I not still understand why it produce false signal.
Please suggest me.What is problem .
I like this indicator to catch whole trend .So I need to get solution.