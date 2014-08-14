How to get the ChikouSpan value in the past ?
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Hi everyone,
I have a sticking point concerning the Chikou value.
How to get the value of Chikou at a certain time (in the past) ?
For instance, if i want to get the value of Chikou at 5 pm on June 9th, how to get it ?
If you have any idea, you are welcome
Cheers
Aymeric