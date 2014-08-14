How to get the ChikouSpan value in the past ?

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Hi everyone,

I  have a sticking point concerning the Chikou value.

How to get the value of Chikou at a certain time (in the past) ?

For instance, if i want to get the value of Chikou at 5 pm on June 9th, how to get it ?



If you have any idea, you are welcome


Cheers


Aymeric

 

Why posting here, you get a reply on mql4 forum.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies


Hello,

This forum is about MT5/mql5, please post your question about MT4/mql4 on mql4.com forum.

  • They are more people who can answer there.
  • They are more people who can have similar problem there.
  • A forum is not only to get help but to share with the community, mql4/MT4 community isn't the same as mql5/MT5 community.
Use iBarShift() to get the right bar shift. Use iChimoku() to get the value.
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