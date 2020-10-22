How call buffer value from supertrend_nrp_new_mtf_2 indicator
- Aung Swar: I need help for buffer value calling.
double buyy=iCustom(NULL,0,"supertrend_nrp_new_mtf_2",period,multiplier,0,i) ;
Help you with what?
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Be precise and informative about your problem
You are looking at buffer zero (Trend[]) and defaulting all inputs except period. Only you know what you want.
SetIndexBuffer(0, Trend); SetIndexLabel(0,"SuperTrend"); SetIndexBuffer(1, TrendDoA); SetIndexLabel(1,"aaaaa"); SetIndexBuffer(2, TrendDoB); SetIndexLabel(2,"bbbb"); SetIndexBuffer(3, Direction); SetIndexBuffer(4, Up); SetIndexBuffer(5, Dn);
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Be careful with NULL.
- On MT4, you can use NULL in place of _Symbol only in those calls that the documentation specially says you can. iHigh does, iCustom does, MarketInfo does not, OrderSend does not.
- Don't use NULL (except for pointers where you explicitly check for it.) Use _Symbol and _Period, that is minimalist as possible and more efficient.
- Zero is the same as PERIOD_CURRENT which means _Period. Don't hard code numbers.
- MT4: No need for a function call with iHigh(NULL,0,s) just use the predefined arrays, i.e. High[].
- Cloud Protector Bug? - MQL4 programming forum 2020.07.25
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I need help for buffer value calling.
I hope this forum help me.
here is its buffers
I call 0 and get buy value
But can never call sell value .
I check data window also.
when point on green line it show value on supertrend
when point on red line it show values on both supertrend and aaaaa .
So call this two value for sell value ,not work
here is my buy value
here is indicator codes
I only need effective help.