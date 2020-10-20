Chart Switch Bar: Tab color change?
Stephan Grobler: Is it possible …
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Good Day,
Is it possible to change the chart Tab color on the Chart Switch Bar? I want to change one Tab's color from white to Red for easy identification.
In Excel it looks like this:
Thank you in advance.