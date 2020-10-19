Different results at optimisation with identic MT5 terminals/accounts...
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Hi ladies and gentlemen!
Faced the problem of different results at optimisation with identic MT5 terminals/accounts. All the adjustments of the robot are identic, accounts are different but also identic - pamm.ecn.mt5. The results are different. Does anybody have any idea what may be the matter?
Here are the screenshots of the optimisation results. Thanks a lot for all who takes part in the discussion.