zero divide
double PriceSum=0; double LotSum=0; for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) if(OrderSymbol()==s) { PriceSum+=OrderOpenPrice()*OrderLots(); LotSum+=OrderLots(); } }
If there are no open orders with Symbol s, both PriceSum and LotSum will not increase their values from zero.
If there are no open orders with Symbol s, both PriceSum and LotSum will not increase their values from zero.
i can understand that...
so what do i put so it continues trading / testing in backtest without giving an zero divide?
Check that your LotSum is not zero before dividing by it.
Check that your LotSum is not zero before dividing by it.
so can i put this?
if ((LotSum != 0) && (PriceSum!= 0)) else { PriceSum+=OrderOpenPrice()*OrderLots(); LotSum+=OrderLots(); }
or would this not make any sense at all....
so can i put this?
or would this not make any sense at all....
this is not working ...
i tried to put it above
if(type == "sell")
, but it still get divided by zero... how can i rule out when there are no trades running, that it is not trying to divide by zero... because the errors happens after it close the trades...?
The error is pretty obvious isn't it? "ZERO DIVIDE". Everybody know dividing a number with zero will simply return Syntax error even in a calculator.
What you need is to check for the LotSum value to make sure it is not zero. For example
double BasketTP(string type,string s) { double PriceSum=0; double LotSum=0; for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) if(OrderSymbol()==s) { PriceSum+=OrderOpenPrice()*OrderLots(); LotSum+=OrderLots(); } } if(LotSum == 0){ //<<<------ add this so it will just return 0 if LotSum is zero. return 0; } if(type == "sell") { AverageTP[GetDevisePos(s)] = NormalizeDouble((PriceSum)/(LotSum), int(MarketInfo(s,MODE_DIGITS) + 0.1)) - 10*GetPips(s); //+ <<<----------- return(AverageTP[GetDevisePos(s)]); } if(type == "buy") { AverageTP[GetDevisePos(s)] = NormalizeDouble((PriceSum)/(LotSum), int(MarketInfo(s,MODE_DIGITS) + 0.1)) + 10*GetPips(s); return(AverageTP[GetDevisePos(s)]); } return NormalizeDouble((PriceSum)/(LotSum),Digits); }
The error is pretty obvious isn't it? "ZERO DIVIDE". Everybody know dividing a number with zero will simply return Syntax error even in a calculator.
What you need is to check for the LotSum value to make sure it is not zero. For example
yes, it is indeed obvious sir... though i did not had zero divide error before i made allot of modifications to my file....
so i assumed the file knew that if there was no trade, then it would not divide by zero...
this is why i was surprised that all of a sudden i have this error...
your solution fixed my error... i am still a leet / newbie with coding, so please my apologies if i make any dumb errors or for dumb questions... though i try to search it myself by googling allot, i don't always find a solution for everything.
i hope u can understand this.
and again thanks allot for this solution.
i appreciate it allot.
And thanks for everyone else to take your time to read and response to my question.
i wish u all a good day.
Sincerely.
That “would not make any sense at all.” What part of “Check that your LotSum is not zero before dividing by it,” was unclear to you?
hello,
i got an issue with backtesting my ea...
when i go to my mq4 file and check that line, i turn out to this..:
where i wrote the next text in the code, is the line 748 where this happens
anyone has any idea whats wrong???
thanks
double BasketTP(string type,string s) { double PriceSum=0; double LotSum=0; double result=0.0; bool ResultOrders=true; for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) if(OrderSymbol()==s && type==OrderType()) { PriceSum+=OrderOpenPrice()*OrderLots(); LotSum+=OrderLots(); ResultOrders=false; } } if(ResultOrders) return(result); if(type == "sell" ) { AverageTP[GetDevisePos(s)] = NormalizeDouble((PriceSum)/(LotSum), int(MarketInfo(s,MODE_DIGITS) + 0.1)) - 10*GetPips(s); //+ <<<----------- return(AverageTP[GetDevisePos(s)]); if(type == "buy") { AverageTP[GetDevisePos(s)] = NormalizeDouble((PriceSum)/(LotSum), int(MarketInfo(s,MODE_DIGITS) + 0.1)) + 10*GetPips(s); return(AverageTP[GetDevisePos(s)]); } return NormalizeDouble((PriceSum)/(LotSum),Digits); }
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hello,
i got an issue with backtesting my ea...
when i go to my mq4 file and check that line, i turn out to this..:
where i wrote the next text in the code, is the line 748 where this happens
anyone has any idea whats wrong???
thanks