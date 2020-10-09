Indicator Licence(s) Obsoleted By Lated Windows 10 Updates
It was discussed many times on the forum.
Look at this small thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352204
Look at this small thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352204
Loose Activation because of Windows Update last Week, dont get new, why?????
- 2020.09.28
- www.mql5.com
Hello , i loose on all Products one Activation, why i get not new one ??? Windows Update last Week...
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Hi,
A number of my "paid for" indicators have stopped working because of the latest Windows 10 Update(s) (see attached). If I re-install them, I'll lose a licence count. Is this correct? How can I avoid this? I tried to post a message to the service desk but, it said that if the topic wasn't found under the dropdown list headings, post the message to the forum, hence this question.
Any suggestions appreciated. Thanks.