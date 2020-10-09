Problem with my settings on Mt4

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Hello,

I have bought an EA and set it up on my mt4 platform but am having two minor issues with the settings.

1) The Server time is set to GMT 0


I am trying to get t to trade at GMT 22 to GMT 1.

It starts trading every time at GMT 23


2)  I also have set it to trade 0.07 units per trade...But it trades at 0.05 units



What am I doing wrong??????????????????????????????/




.

 
Contact the person who sold you the EA.
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