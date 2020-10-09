How to start to learn trend indicators?

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Dear experienced traders


I'm trying to start learn about trend indicators. 

There are some many in the standard. 

Are there any better way to start learn? 


Thank you in advance and best regards



 
To get a feeling about them just start them in the Strategy Tester (visual mode) and try place buy and sells and then you'll see what they might be able to do for you.
 
Thank you so much for your continuing support, Carl! 
 
Sky L:

Dear experienced traders


I'm trying to start learn about trend indicators. 

There are some many in the standard. 

Are there any better way to start learn? 


Thank you in advance and best regards



there are many websites to learn (standard) indicators. One of them is babypips (google it). Or google the name of indicator you wanna learn.

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