VPS STOP working
BumpyJane:
Hi,
My VPS not working at all (last week, it worked fine). It stopped last night and now I can't connect anymore to the VPS. Please help ASAP,
Regards,
Jane
Login into your MQL5 account with your bumpyjane username and not your email, then migrate your MQL5 VPS again.
Hi - Thank you. I did log in. It did not work then I tried to change the server. Now it is working.
Quick question: Why did this happen? As last night, I lost a lot as the trades were not executed as it should be. I just want to know if any tip to avoid this situation.
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Hi,
My VPS not working at all (last week, it worked fine). It stopped last night and now I can't connect anymore to the VPS. Please help ASAP,
Regards,
Jane