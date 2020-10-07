Please help with history base errors

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I have tried re downloading history.  serveral times.  Can anyone help?  I do not want to reinstall mt4.



 
Luis Lopez:

I have tried re downloading history.  serveral times.  Can anyone help?  I do not want to reinstall mt4.

Delete all of "EURUSDxx.hst" manually and try to download them again.

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