How the pay virtual hosting again . for new month mt4

hi . i pay before one month . i want the second month . how the do this ? in mt4 

thank you

 
MUSTAPHA barny:

thank you

You can set it to Auto Renewal here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


