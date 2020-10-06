How the pay virtual hosting again . for new month mt4
MUSTAPHA barny:
hi . i pay before one month . i want the second month . how the do this ? in mt4
thank you
You can set it to Auto Renewal here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
