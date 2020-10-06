Strange "Common error"
Update:
Meanwhile every single MT4 Broker answers "old version of server" ?
This appears with all MT4 Brokers I've tried (= IC Markets, GKFX, IGM, Admiral Market)...
The MT4 instances on my virtual private server (not MT4 based) are still working...
When I sniff the Ethernet/Wifi Adapter every single TCP request goes directly to the data center server, so my computer defnitly allows the network requests.
Hi Forum,
since last week (2020/10/05) my MetaTrader 4 is not able to connect to any broker server or datacenter anymore. After I start the MetaTrader 4, the login into the MetaQuotes Account works fine, so the internet connection at all is possible, but the login to the broker server is not able.
The terminal indicates an “Common Error” or an pretty low speed (around 10/5 kb). I've tried following things:
-Deactivated and fully deinstalled any virus protection
-Deactivated Windows Defender
-Checked whether MT4 application was on the virus threat black list
-Use of several different Wifi (Always with more than 20 Mbits)
-Tested with several MT4 versions (Raw MetaQuotes Version, IC Markets Version, Admiral Markets Version) -> Not connection with any MT4 instance
-Reinstalled all MT4 versions
-Use of a different windows account
-Computer restarts
-Reset of the router(s) and checked the ports (All allowed, MT5 works!)
- Tried several different broker accounts and types (MetaQuotes Demo, IC Markets Demo/Live, Admiral Markets Demo/Live)
-Rescanned of MT4 servers and tried all of them
My setup:
-Windows 10 Pro, Latest Update
-MT4 Build 1280 (Raw MetaQuotes Version, IC Markets Version, Admiral Markets Version)
-Location: Canada, Ontario
I'm also using the same account setting on a virtual server (MT4, located in Germany) and android app, there it works fine. I’m working since years as developer for with the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and this is the first time that this strange behaviour occurs. I haven’t change any computer or network settings, it simply has stopped working.
Does anybody else have an idea?
Could this be a general problem in the MT4 backend structure?
P.S.: Yesterday it was for a couple of minutes possible to connect to an Admiral Market MT4 Account. But it has lost the connection a few minutes later and since then it is still not working.
It still looks like here:
Best regards,
Tim