I want to know similar EA as this EA in picture

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This EA open multiple buy sell orders and close buy orders and sell orders separately by trailing stop.

Check photo.

Plz suggest similae EA as this because I want to study how code work.


[Deleted]  
Code it.
 
Nelson Wanyama:
Code it.
If you know how work this EA. Show me some example
 
Aung Swar:

This EA open multiple buy sell orders and close buy orders and sell orders separately by trailing stop.

Check photo.

Plz suggest similae EA as this because I want to study how code work.


Aung Swar:

This EA open multiple buy sell orders and close buy orders and sell orders separately by trailing stop.

Check photo.

Plz suggest similae EA as this because I want to study how code work.


If I'm not mistaken, SiberianTrader EA, a few years ago was posted by New Digital.

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