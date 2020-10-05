I want to know similar EA as this EA in picture
Code it.
Nelson Wanyama:If you know how work this EA. Show me some example
Code it.
Code it.
Aung Swar:
This EA open multiple buy sell orders and close buy orders and sell orders separately by trailing stop.
Check photo.
Plz suggest similae EA as this because I want to study how code work.
Aung Swar:
This EA open multiple buy sell orders and close buy orders and sell orders separately by trailing stop.
Check photo.
Plz suggest similae EA as this because I want to study how code work.
If I'm not mistaken, SiberianTrader EA, a few years ago was posted by New Digital.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This EA open multiple buy sell orders and close buy orders and sell orders separately by trailing stop.
Check photo.
Plz suggest similae EA as this because I want to study how code work.