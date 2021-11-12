Tester from command line Complex Criterion max don't work

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When I launch the tester from the command line everything works fine except for the OptimizationCriterion parameter.

With values from 0 to 6 everything works correctly but I can't set the "Complex Criterion max" value.

I tried to save the tester settings and the file that is produced is:

[Tester]
Expert=Examples\Moving Average\Moving Average.ex5
Symbol=GBPJPY
Period=H1
Optimization=2
Model=1
Dates=2
ForwardMode=0
Deposit=10000
Currency=USD
ProfitInPips=0
Leverage=100
ExecutionMode=-1
OptimizationCriterion=7
[TesterInputs]
MaximumRisk=0.02||0.02||0.002000||0.200000||N
DecreaseFactor=3||3||0.300000||30.000000||Y
MovingPeriod=12||12||1||120||N
MovingShift=6||6||1||60||N

But if I run the tester with this configuration file, it always sets me "Balance Max".

terminal64.exe /config:c:\temp\test.ini

all other parameters work correctly

 
I have this same problem, I'm surprised this bug has not been resolved yet in months with several platform updates.
 
Same problem in august/21
 

same problem

how to solve? can any moderator alert someone ot the developers team?

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