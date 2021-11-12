Tester from command line Complex Criterion max don't work
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When I launch the tester from the command line everything works fine except for the OptimizationCriterion parameter.
With values from 0 to 6 everything works correctly but I can't set the "Complex Criterion max" value.
I tried to save the tester settings and the file that is produced is:
But if I run the tester with this configuration file, it always sets me "Balance Max".
all other parameters work correctly