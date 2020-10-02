My Automatic Robot Error Problems. Why? Please check
Cevdet Akalın:
Hello. I have a MT4 .set file. One week ago work but now not working. Why? This is my codes. Please help me on error.
Use Code button (Alt+S) when inserting code!
how about inserting the source code of the expert adviser? we can not help you by looking at a set file!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello. I have a MT4 .set file. One week ago work but now not working. Why? This is my codes. Please help me on error.
unsupported file extension 0 0