My Automatic Robot Error Problems. Why? Please check

Hello. I have a MT4 .set file. One week ago work but now not working. Why? This is my codes. Please help me on error. 

Comment1=- Strategy Parameters -

EA_Activated=true

TimeFrame=4

Order_Type=1

Entry_Percent=70.0

Maximum_Trades_Open=45

Wait_Mins_For_Next_Trade=0

Comment1a=- Entry Parameters for Buy Orders -

Comment1b=- (The Opposite is True for Sell Orders) -

RSI=2

Stochastic=2

CCI=2

Ultimate_Oscillator=2

MACD=2

Williams_Percent=3

ADX=2

ATR_High_Volatility=true

Use_ROC=true

Use_Bear_Bull_Power=true

Pivot_Point=2

Use_SMA5=true

Use_SMA10=true

Use_SMA20=true

Use_SMA50=true

Use_SMA100=true

Use_SMA200=true

Comment1c=- Indicators Coefficients -

RSI_Factor=3.0

Stochastic_Factor=2.0

CCI_Factor=2.0

UO_Factor=1.0

MACD_Factor=3.0

WPR_Factor=1.0

ADX_Factor=3.0

ROC_Factor=1.0

ATR_High_Volatility_Factor=3.0

BullBear_Factor=1.0

Williams_Percent_Factor=1.0

Pivot_Point_Factor=1.0

SMA5_Factor=1.0

SMA10_Factor=1.0

SMA20_Factor=1.0

SMA50_Factor=1.0

SMA100_Factor=1.0

SMA200_Factor=1.0

Comment2=- Order magic number. May be used as user defined identifier -

Magic_N=123456

Comment3=- AutoLots True will calculate Lots automatically -

Risk_Management=1

Comment4=- Automatic Risk, For ex: 2.5 means 2.5% -

Auto_Risk_Percent=3.0

Auto_Max_Risk_in_Total_Orders=35.0

Comment5=- Manual Number of Lots (if not Automatic Risk) -

Manual_Lots=0.01

Manual_Maximum_Lots=10.0

Comment6=- Maximum price slippage for buy or sell orders -

Slippage=0.0

Comment7=- Stop loss in Pips -

StopLoss=100.0

Comment8=- Take profit in Pips -

TakeProfit=5.0

Comment9=- Trailing Stop in Pips -

TrailingStop=3.0

TrailingStep=1.0

Comment10=- Should the EA use alerts -

Sound_Alert=true

Email_Alert=false

Comment11=- Optional EA actions -

EASounds=true

Show_Profit_Comments=true

unsupported file extension 0 0

'Comment1' - unexpected token, probably type is missing?
'Strategy' - undeclared identifier
'Parameters' - undeclared identifier
'Parameters' - some operator expected
'Strategy' - illegal operation use
possible loss of data due to type conversion
'-' - semicolon expected
'-' - expressions are not allowed on a global scope 1
'true' - unexpected end of program
 
Cevdet Akalın:

how about inserting the source code of the expert adviser? we can not help you by looking at a set file!
