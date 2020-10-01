mql cloud network

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Hi,
How can I stop these messages flooding my mt5 terminal's journal tab?
22 messages within 14 min, that's insanely greedy/aggressive marketing by mql5!
Is there a way to opt out or disable these nuisance marketing messages?
Thank you.
M.