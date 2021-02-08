.chm file in MT4
Hi, This can be easily done by clicking F1 to show you the help file. Then click on topLeft corner of the help window And then click on "Jump to URL..." :
This will show you the current URL address.
hi, I'm using MetaEditor and MT4 via Wine and whenever I try to use the offline help, it crashes everything.
Where would I locate the .chm file within the MT4 folders? I would like to access this with a CHM viewer.
Thank you