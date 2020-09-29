Why I can't use the cloud optimization?
The EA is debug version.
Try to press F7 to compile it to generate the release version.
Ziheng Zhuang:you are right, it is the ea debug version problem, recompile it solve this problem. thank you very much.
The EA is debug version.
Try to press F7 to compile it to generate the release version.
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1. Error message: 2020.09.29 17:40:18.777 Tester debug version of "MQL5\Experts\My\my_ea_macd.ex5" can be optimized on local agents only, no Cloud, no Farm
2、Selected optimized algorithm: the full algorithm.
3、Account funds are enough.
4、I disabled the local agent to test the cloud optimization whether it is used.