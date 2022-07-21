How to change ringtone for MT4 PUSH NOTIFICATIONS?
- Indicators: ZigZag Pointer
- Adding a push notification
- Push Notification from EA Alert from Windows MT4 App to an Iphone
I would like to change my push notifications ringtone to something that will wake me up while I am sleeping. Does anyone recommend a software or method that will work with signals coming from an indicator?
You could download IFTTT app.(If this then that)
It helps you program actions on your mobile phone and connect services.
You may be able to connect the notifications to trigger an event if a specific text exists in the notification.(in 2017 if im not mistaken the app had such capabilities)
So you can send a trigger text within the notification from the indicator (or the indicator name if it appears) and play a song or smth.
You could download IFTTT app.(If this then that)
It helps you program actions on your mobile phone and connect services.
You may be able to connect the notifications to trigger an event if a specific text exists in the notification.(in 2017 if im not mistaken the app had such capabilities)
So you can send a trigger text within the notification from the indicator (or the indicator name if it appears) and play a song or smth.
go to Create new applet
Generic actions for phones are under Android Device (or Ios device).
go to Create new applet
Generic actions for phones are under Android Device (or Ios device).
I don’t believe it works for iOS. I can’t find the trigger that begins with iOS device. Only other services and apps, including android. Might have to break iPhone.
You will need an alternative then ,or ,telegram
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use