2 indicator in 1 subwindow
Seyedmasoud Hashemi:
Hi, every one
when i apply the RSi and then drag the Momentum indicator to RSI subwindow the bottom subwindow will be happen
but when i make an custom indicator like this code:
the comes at second window and be sape of when i make them manually
i want to know ther is a way to make it correct. like have to set of different scale in 1 custom indicator ?
ArraySetAsSeries(R,false); ArraySetAsSeries(M,false); for (int i= rates_total-Counted_bars-1; i>=0; i--) { R[i]= iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,i); M[i]=iMomentum(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,i); }
