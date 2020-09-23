Candle Midpoint and Quarters

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https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296657#comment_18410910

The above indicator plots a dot at the centre or 50% of the candle, in addition to that can we have a dot at quarter 25% and three quarters 75% also. Some thing similar to the below image.

Regards


Indicators: CandleColorMidPoint
Indicators: CandleColorMidPoint
  • 2018.12.28
  • www.mql5.com
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