Candle Midpoint and Quarters
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https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296657#comment_18410910
The above indicator plots a dot at the centre or 50% of the candle, in addition to that can we have a dot at quarter 25% and three quarters 75% also. Some thing similar to the below image.
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