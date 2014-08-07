iMAOnArray problem
candlepattern:
Hi
i have a problem with use iMAOnArray
i want calculate indicator like Stoc with Main line + Moving average of Main line
see image
but you can see iMAOnArray can't calculate last bars
thanks
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMainBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtSignalBuffer,true);
ohh thank you very much :)
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Hi
i have a problem with use iMAOnArray
i want calculate indicator like Stoc with Main line + Moving average of Main line
see image
but you can see iMAOnArray can't calculate last bars
thanks