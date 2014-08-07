iMAOnArray problem

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Hi

i have a problem with use iMAOnArray

i want calculate indicator like Stoc with Main line + Moving average of Main line

see image

but you can see iMAOnArray can't calculate last bars

thanks 

Files:
Stochastic.mq4  4 kb
 
candlepattern:

Hi

i have a problem with use iMAOnArray

i want calculate indicator like Stoc with Main line + Moving average of Main line

see image

but you can see iMAOnArray can't calculate last bars

thanks 

   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMainBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtSignalBuffer,true);
 

ohh thank you very much :)

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